Catholic World News

Supreme Court again extends mail delivery of abortion pill

May 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBS News

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court on May 11 extended mail delivery of the abortion pill mifepristone until May 14.

On May 4, the Court granted a one-week stay on a federal appeals court decision that temporarily halted the delivery by mail of mifepristone.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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