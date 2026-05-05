Catholic World News

Supreme Court allows 1-week resumption of mail delivery of abortion pill

May 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Three days after a federal appeals court temporarily halted the delivery by mail of the abortion pill mifepristone, the Supreme Court granted a stay on the decision for one week.

The stay, granted by Justice Samuel Alito, allows mail delivery of mifepristone to resume while attorneys for pharmaceutical companies prepare to request a longer stay on the appellate court decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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