Catholic World News

Philippine abuse survivor becomes victims’ attorney

May 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: The New York Times today published a profile of Michal Gatchalian, a 45-year-old Filipino who was sexually abused by a priest when he was 17.

“Despite the reforms made by the Vatican, the Church here still employs the same methods in handling abuse cases,” said Gatchalian, now a victims’ attorney. “They’re more focused on protecting the priest rather than the complaining victim.”

Gatchalian remains a practicing Catholic and said he has forgiven his abuser, who has been laicized.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!