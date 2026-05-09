Catholic World News

Vatican News highlights destruction of Lebanese Christian churches, villages

May 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, published a short video that shines a spotlight on the destruction of Christian villages, churches, and other Church property in southern Lebanon.

The video, entitled “Christians under attack in southern Lebanon,” was produced in conjunction with the French Catholic charity L’Œuvre d’Orient.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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