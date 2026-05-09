Catholic World News

Singer Patti Smith inaugurates Holy See pavilion at Venice art show

May 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: American singer and songwriter Patti Smith inaugurated one of the Holy See’s two pavilions at the Venice Biennale on May 8.

The Biennale, a major contemporary art exhibition that takes place every two years, will conclude on November 22. The Holy See’s exhibit, entitled “The ear is the eye of the soul,” is inspired by the works of St. Hildegard of Bingen; the curators are Hans Ulrich Obrist and Ben Vickers.

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