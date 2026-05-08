Catholic World News

Philippine bishop-designate withdraws from post

May 08, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: A Philippine-bishop withdrew his acceptance of an episcopal appointment, three weeks before his installation Mass.

On March 25, Pope Leo XIV appointed Father Gerardo Saco, Jr., administrator of the Diocese of Tagbilaran, as diocesan bishop. In withdrawing from accepting the appointment, Father Saco said that his decision “comes from a deep awareness of my own human limitations and inadequacies.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!