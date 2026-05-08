US bishops recall election of Pope Leo
May 08, 2026
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CWN Editor's Note: In a 14-minute video, “One Year of Pope Leo XIV,” several U.S. bishops reflected on the surprise election of an American Pontiff and on Pope Leo’s first year.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
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