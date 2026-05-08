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US bishops recall election of Pope Leo

May 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a 14-minute video, “One Year of Pope Leo XIV,” several U.S. bishops reflected on the surprise election of an American Pontiff and on Pope Leo’s first year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri8 May
Easter

Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter

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If the world hates you, realize that it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, the world would love its own; but because you do not belong to the world, and I have chosen you out of the world, the world hates you. (John 15) Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Acathius…

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