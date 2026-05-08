Catholic World News

Israeli man indicted in attack on nun in Jerusalem’s Old City

May 08, 2026

» Continue to this story on Jewish Telegraphic Agency

CWN Editor's Note: A 36-year-old Israeli man was indicted on assault charges in connection with an attack on a religious sister in Jerusalem.

“Cases of Jews harassing Christians have risen sharply in recent years,” the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported. “Last month, the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] punished a soldier who was filmed bludgeoning a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon. This week, the IDF also announced that it would discipline a different soldier who was seen placing a cigarette into the mouth of a statue of the Virgin Mary in a photo posted on social media.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri8 May
Easter

Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter

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If the world hates you, realize that it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, the world would love its own; but because you do not belong to the world, and I have chosen you out of the world, the world hates you. (John 15) Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Acathius…

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