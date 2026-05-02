Catholic World News

Religious sister attacked in Jerusalem; suspect arrested

May 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Israeli police arrested a man who pushed over and attacked a French religious sister in Jerusalem. The sister is a researcher at the French School of Biblical and Archaeological Research.

“This is not an isolated incident, but part of a troubling pattern of growing hostility toward the Christian community and its symbols,” the Faculty of Humanities at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!