Catholic World News

Vandalism at parish in Oakland

May 07, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A vandal, or vandals, damaged a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe and a memorial to homicide victims at a parish in Oakland, California.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 400 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020. A tracker at CatholicVote.org lists additional attacks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu7 May
Easter

Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter

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Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates the feast of recently-canonized Italian educator Saint Rosa Venerini (1656-1728), who founded Catholic schools for girls and young women during the late 17th and early 18th centuries. St. Rosa (also known as St. Rose) was declared a saint in 2006 by Pope…

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