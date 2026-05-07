Catholic World News

Vandalism at parish in Oakland

May 07, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A vandal, or vandals, damaged a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe and a memorial to homicide victims at a parish in Oakland, California.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 400 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020. A tracker at CatholicVote.org lists additional attacks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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