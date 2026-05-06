Catholic World News

Stockholm diocese urges Catholic voters to consider candidates’ position on abortion, euthanasia

May 06, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Justice and Peace Commission of the Diocese of Stockholm, Sweden, urged the faithful to consider candidates’ positions on abortion and euthanasia during the upcoming general election.

The nation of 10.6 million is 57% Christian (54% Protestant) and 11% Muslim.

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