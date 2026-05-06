Catholic World News

Vicariate for Hebrew-speaking Catholics marks 70th anniversary

May 06, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem commemorated the 70th anniversary of its Vicariate of Saint James, which ministers to Hebrew-speaking Catholics.

“Seventy years is a gift; it is also a responsibility,” said Father Piotr Żelazko, vicar of Saint James since 2021. The task of Hebrew-speaking Catholic communities, he added, is “to remain faithful, attentive and courageous—to listen to the signs of the times, care for the next generation, and continue building bridges of faith, dialogue and compassion.”

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