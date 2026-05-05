Catholic World News

Belarus regime denies permission for 3 more priests to remain

May 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Continuing a trend of recent years, the government of Belarus denied permission to three Polish priests to remain in ministry in the nation.

One of the priests has ministered in Belarus since 1990.

The Eastern European nation of 9.5 million (map) is 82% Christian (63% Orthodox, 17% Catholic). An autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko, has led the nation since 1994.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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