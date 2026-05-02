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Archdiocese of New York proposes $800M settlement for abuse claims

May 02, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New York proposed an $800-million settlement with some 1,300 plaintiffs who allege that they were sexually abused by clergy when they were minors.

“Although much work remains to be done before a settlement can be finalized and consummated, I am cautiously optimistic about the path we are on,” Archbishop Ronald Hicks said in a May 1 statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Easter

Memorial of St. Athanasius, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

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Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Athanasius (295-373), Bishop of Alexandria and a great defender of the orthodox faith, throughout his life opposed the Arian heresy. By denying the Godhead of the Word the Arians turned Christ into a mere man, only higher in grace than others in the eyes of…

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