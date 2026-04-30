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Pillar editor analyzes why Pope Leo won’t meet with SSPX superior general

April 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Ed. Condon, cofounder and editor of The Pillar, analyzes why Pope Leo has not responded to the SSPX superior general’s request for a papal audience.

The Society of St. Pius X announced in February that it plans to go ahead with the ordination of new bishops without papal approval on July 1, despite a Vatican warning that the move will lead to schism.

“Leo’s continued refusal to arrange a meeting is perhaps better seen as an act of pastoral concern for [Father Davide] Pagliarani’s best interests, rather than high-handedness,” writes Condon.

“Leo likely hopes—or at least prays—that between now and July, the SSPX leaders might reconsider their planned actions, and appreciate the consequences. Meeting with them would seem most likely only to cut that time short.”

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