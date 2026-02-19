Catholic World News

SSPX rejects Vatican offer, will proceed with episcopal ordinations

February 19, 2026

The Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) has announced that it plans to go ahead with the ordination of new bishops on July 1, despite a Vatican warning that the move will lead to schism.

In a statement dated February 18, the leaders of the SSPX replied negatively to a proposal from Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Discastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), who had proposed a theological dialogue, but imposed the condition that the traditionalist group must first abandon its plans for the consecration of new bishops.

In their letter, the SSPX leaders said that their society “cannot accept the perspective and objectives in the name of which the Dicastery offers to resume dialogue.” Stressing their argument that they must ordain new bishops as a matter of necessity, to ensure continuation of their work, the SSPX leaders express their mistrust in the Vatican’s goals for the proposed dialogue.

Father Davide Pagliarani, the SSPX superior general, who met with Cardinal Fernandez last week, recalls that the theological exchange proposed by the DDF at that meeting was not a new development. “I myself proposed it exactly seven years ago,” the SSPX leader says. At that time, he adds, the idea was rejected by the Vatican, and he was told that “a doctrinal agreement between the Holy See and the Society of St. Pius X was impossible.”

Now, “it is only when episcopal consecrations are mentioned that an offer to resume dialogue is made,” the SSPX letter notes. Father Pagliarani adds that a theological exchange might have been more productive “without the pressure or threat of possible excommunication, which would have undermined free dialogue—as is, unfortunately, the situation today.”

However, the SSPX also sees no likelihood that dialogue would produce a doctrinal accord. “We both know in advance that we cannot agree doctrinally, particularly regarding the fundamental orientations adopted since the Second Vatican Council,” the letter asserts. The letter goes on to explain that Vatican statements and policies have now been based for decades on an interpretation of Vatican II documents that the traditionalist group cannot accept.

The SSPX voices its regret that although the Vatican has repeatedly emphasized the importance of “listening” and acceptance of differences, that attitude has not extended to traditionalists. The letter notes that SSPX leaders have sought to meet with Pope Leo, without success.

In the circumstances, the letter says, the SSPX asks only that the Vatican acknowledge the importance of its pastoral work, and “asks you only to be allowed to continue to do this same good for the souls to whom it administers the holy sacraments.” - PFL

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!