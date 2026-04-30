Catholic World News

Minerva Dialogues build bridges between Vatican, Silicon Valley

April 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Atlantic

CWN Editor's Note: The Minerva Dialogues, an annual meeting organized by the Dicastery for Culture and Education, have built bridges between the Church and Silicon Valley over the past decade, The Atlantic reported.

“Last year, the influential futurist Jaron Lanier attended a Vatican conference on AI even though he disagrees with the Church on plenty of other issues,” according to the report. Lanier “left the discussion thinking that the Catholic understanding of the human person is ‘vastly, vastly, vastly more sane and reasonable’ than that of his Silicon Valley peers.”

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