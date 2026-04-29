Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein offers fresh account of Benedict and Francis years

April 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with an Italian newspaper, Archbishop Georg Gänswein said that Pope Benedict XVI “never commented” on Pope Francis’s restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass, even though they caused him pain.

Archbishop Gänswein, Pope Benedict’s private secretary and now apostolic nuncio to three Baltic nations, denied that Pope Benedict’s resignation was linked to Vatican scandals; instead, he said, it was a result of prayer and reflection.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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