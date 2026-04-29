Catholic World News

Pontifical Mission Societies warn of ‘silent massacre’ of humanitarian workers

April 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Agenzia Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, warned of a “silent massacre” of humanitarian workers.

“In 2025, at least 326 humanitarian workers were killed in 21 countries, bringing the number of victims of this war against those who deliver aid to the civilian population to 1,010 in just three years,” Fides reported. “Often, death comes from the sky: airstrikes, especially in Gaza, Lebanon, and Ukraine, are the leading cause of fatalities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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