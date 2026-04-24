Catholic World News

Peoria diocese announces pilgrimage events for Sheen beatification

April 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Peoria, Illinois, announced a series of pilgrimage events leading up to the beatification of Venerable Fulton Sheen (1895-1979).

The events will begin in Peoria, Archbishop Sheen’s home diocese, on September 15. The beatification Mass will take place on St. Louis on September 24. Details are available at celebratesheen.com.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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