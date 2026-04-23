Catholic World News

Diocese of Rome shares vocation stories of men whom Pope will ordain to the priesthood

April 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocesi di Roma (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Rome shared the vocation stories of the eight deacons whom the Pope will ordain to the priesthood on Good Shepherd Sunday.

One is a classical pianist who performed internationally; another, a worker in a liquor factory who sensed a call to the priesthood while attending a World Youth Day; another, a native of Cameroon who converted from Protestantism to Catholicism.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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