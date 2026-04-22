Catholic World News

Late Colombian cardinal accused of abuse

April 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on El País (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: A 57-year-old man has accused Colombian Cardinal Pedro Cardinal Rubiano Sáenz (1932-2024) of abuse.

The man, who alleged that the abuse began in 1983 and continued for several years, said that he has spoken with the current archbishop of Bogota and the secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors about his allegations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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