Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader reports on Russian vandalism, seizure of parish

April 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that Russian forces vandalized a Greek Catholic parish in Tokmak before handing it over to Russian Orthodox clergy.

Major Archbishop Shevchuk also thanked Pope Leo for his appeals for peace:

It was especially important to hear this voice in the light of the Lord’s Easter—the feast of the victory of life over death—when we welcome the Risen Christ among us as the Prince of Peace. In supporting the Holy Father in this struggle against war in the modern world, we want the whole world to hear: Ukraine stands. Ukraine fights. Ukraine prays!

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