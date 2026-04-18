Catholic World News

Peruvian bishops’ conference secretary general steps down after abuse allegations surface

April 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The bishop of Huacho, Peru, stepped down as secretary general of the Peruvian bishops’ conference after a former seminarian alleged abuse and a priest who was his assistant alleged sexual harassment.

Bishop Antonio Santarsiero Rosa, O.S.I., 74, appointed bishop of Huacho in 2004, said that he categorically denied the allegations.

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