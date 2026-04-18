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Vatican spokesman recalls papal statements on nuclear weapons

April 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, published an editorial, “The Magisterium of the Popes and nuclear weapons.”

Tornielli cited statements by Venerable Pius XII, St. John XXIII, St. Paul VI, St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis, and Pope Leo XIV.

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