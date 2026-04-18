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Vatican spokesman recalls papal statements on nuclear weapons

April 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, published an editorial, “The Magisterium of the Popes and nuclear weapons.”

Tornielli cited statements by Venerable Pius XII, St. John XXIII, St. Paul VI, St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis, and Pope Leo XIV.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat18 April
Easter

Saturday of the Second Week of Easter

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Today the Church in Canada celebrates the Optional Memorial of Blessed Marie-Anne Blondin (1809-1890), the foundress of the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Anne. Her work established universal education, so that there was a standard for both boys and girls, and men and women could teach both. She…

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