Catholic World News

USCCB launches America 250 video series

April 17, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic launched a video series devoted to the 250th anniversary of the American founding.

In the first episode, Dr. Michael Breidenbach, a history professor at Ave Maria University, discussed Catholics and the founding.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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