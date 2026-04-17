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USCCB launches America 250 video series

April 17, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic launched a video series devoted to the 250th anniversary of the American founding.

In the first episode, Dr. Michael Breidenbach, a history professor at Ave Maria University, discussed Catholics and the founding.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri17 April
Easter

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The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Robert Molesme (1027-1110), traditionally considered to be the founder of the Cistercians, the reform that developed at Citeaux, France. Meditation for Friday of the Second Week of Easter The Sacrament of Penance 1. "At…

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