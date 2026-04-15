Catholic World News

Indian bishops back papal call for peace in the Middle East

April 15, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a statement of prayerful solidarity with Pope Leo, India’s Latin-rite bishops called for peace in the Middle East.

“Differences must be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect, not through aggression or inflammatory rhetoric,” the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) said in its statement.

The CCBI summarized the statement in a press release, but did not provide the full text.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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