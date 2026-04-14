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Church and state leaders react to tensions between President Trump, Pope Leo

April 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Following President Donald Trump’s social media post blasting Pope Leo, The Pillar compiled reactions from bishops and political figures in the United States and abroad.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Tue14 April
Easter

Tuesday of the Second Week of Easter

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"Children, have you caught anything to eat?" They answered him, "No." So he said to them, "Cast the net over the right side of the boat, and you will find something." So they cast it, and were not able to pull it in, because of the number of fish. So the disciple whom Jesus loved said to Peter, "It is the Lord!" (…

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