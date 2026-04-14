Catholic World News

Church and state leaders react to tensions between President Trump, Pope Leo

April 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Following President Donald Trump’s social media post blasting Pope Leo, The Pillar compiled reactions from bishops and political figures in the United States and abroad.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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