Catholic World News

David Axelrod meets with Pontiff

April 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received David Axelrod, senior advisor to President Barack Obama (2009-11) and chief political analyst for CNN, at the Vatican today.

As is customary, the Vatican did not release a statement on the topics discussed during the private audience. Axelrod did not discuss the audience on his X account, where he posts frequently.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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