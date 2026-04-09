Catholic World News

Bishops issue Rwanda genocide anniversary statement, call for unity

April 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Commission for Justice and Peace of the Episcopal Conference of Rwanda issued a statement marking the 32nd anniversary of the Rwanda genocide.

“The genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi is an indelible stain on humanity and particularly on the Rwandan nation,” the bishops said. “Remembering our painful history is not meant to fuel hatred or revenge but to preserve the memory of those who died and to affirm that death does not erase the deep bonds that unite us.”

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