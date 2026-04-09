Catholic World News

Teen killed, 60 hurt after truck rams Easter procession in Pakistan

April 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A truck driver rammed into an Easter Sunday procession in Mariamabad, Pakistan, killing a teenager and injuring more than 60 people.

The suspect, Muhammad Bilal, remains at large.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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