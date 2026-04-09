Catholic World News

Augustinians see ‘Leo effect’ after Pope’s election

April 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine said that the order has experienced a “Leo effect” in 11 months since the election of the Pontiff.

“We’re seeing a growth in interest,” said Father Joseph Farrell, O.S.A. “We hope it continues for a long time.”

The Midwest Augustinians, to which the future Pope Leo belonged, reported a steep rise in vocation inquiries, from the typical 50-60 per year to over 300.

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