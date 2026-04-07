Catholic World News

Logo, motto released for papal journey to Spain

April 07, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office released the logo and motto of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Spain, which will take place from June 6-12.

The motto of the apostolic journey is “Lift up your eyes” (Jn. 4:35); the logo is displayed here.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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