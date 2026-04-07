Catholic World News

Zambia’s bishops deplore mob killing of woman

April 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on AMECEA

CWN Editor's Note: The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops strongly condemned the mob killing of Eneless Kamutumbe, a 46-year-old woman.

The Zambia Monitor reported on the accusation that led to the mob violence, as did the Zambian Observer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!