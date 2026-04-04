Catholic World News

Bishop Barron, Cardinal Dolan to speak at presidential event rededicating US to God

April 04, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, is among the speakers at Rededicate 250, a May 17 event at the National Mall at which the nation will be rededicated to God.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson will also speak at the event. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the retired archbishop of New York, will offer a video address.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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