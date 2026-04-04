Catholic World News

Bishop Barron, Cardinal Dolan to speak at presidential event rededicating US to God

April 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, is among the speakers at Rededicate 250, a May 17 event at the National Mall at which the nation will be rededicated to God.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson will also speak at the event. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the retired archbishop of New York, will offer a video address.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon6 April
Easter

Monday Within the Octave of Easter

Image for Monday Within the Octave of Easter

Alleluia Verse, Ps 118:24:This is the day the LORD has made; let us be glad and rejoice in it. According to Moses and the prophets, Christ was to suffer all "these things and so to enter into His glory." And what was this…

Learn more about this day.

April Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: