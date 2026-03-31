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Pope encourages Illinois municipal leaders to serve others, listen to the poor

March 31, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received members of the Illinois Municipal League and encouraged them to serve others as Christ did.

“The victory born of Christ’s gift-of-self stands as both a beacon and a challenge for all of us today,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place on March 30 in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “As men and women charged with the role of governance, you too are called to discover and to exemplify the gift of service.”

“In a particular way, you are called to be attentive to the needs of the weakest and the most vulnerable in order to assist them towards an integral human development,” the Pope continued. “While there are many tasks that vie for your attention each day, I would encourage you to continue listening to the poor, to immigrants, to the least among you, seeking to accompany them in your work to promote the common good to the benefit of all.”

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