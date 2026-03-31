Catholic World News

11 new members named to Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

March 31, 2026

Pope Leo XIV appointed eleven new members of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. Four of the new members are from the United States.

The dicastery—led by a prefect (Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J.), a secretary, and two undersecretaries—“has the task of promoting the human person and the God-given dignity of all, together with human rights, health, justice and peace,” according to Praedicate Evangelium, the 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia. “It is principally concerned with matters relating to the economy and work, the care of creation and the earth as our ‘common home,’ migration and humanitarian emergencies.”

The eleven new members include bishops from Mexico, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Peru; priests from the United States and Kenya; a religious sister from Zambia who has been active in opposing the sexual abuse of nuns; and laity from the United States, Switzerland, and Brazil. The four new members from the United States are

Father Daniel Gerard Groody, C.S.C., vice dean and associate dean for Undergraduate Education at the University of Notre Dame

Meghan J. Clark, vice dean of the Department of Theology and Religious Studies of Saint John’s University in New York

Dylan Mason Corbett, executive director of the Hope Border Institute in El Paso

Léocadie Wabo Lushombo, I.T. (Institución Teresiana), professor of ethical theology at the Jesuit School of Theology of Santa Clara University in Berkeley

Praedicate Evangelium provides that members of the Curial dicasteries meet (typically) every two years in plenary session to discuss “matters and questions of greater importance.”

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