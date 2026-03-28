Catholic World News

Vandals set fire to Louisiana chapel

March 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Vandals stole items from, and set fire to, St. John Chapel in Columbia, Louisiana.

“Initial assessments indicate that portions of the church were desecrated in the incident,” the Diocese of Alexandria said in a statement. “Local authorities have confirmed that suspects have been identified and arrested in connection with the crime.”

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 400 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020. A tracker at CatholicVote.org lists additional attacks.

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