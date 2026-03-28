Catholic World News

Pope mourns death of Vietnamese cardinal

March 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram of condolence to Archbishop Joseph Nguyên Nãng of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, following the death of one of his predecessors, Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Mân.

“Joining you in commending his noble soul to the infinite mercies of God our heavenly Father, I recall with immense gratitude the late cardinal’s many years of dedicated priestly and episcopal ministry to the local Churches of My Tho and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as his contributions to the wider Church in Vietnam and to the Apostolic See,” Pope Leo wrote.

The Pope added that Cardinal Pham Minh Mân’s ministry “was marked by a profound commitment to pastoral care and social responsibility, the steadfast promotion of dialogue and ecclesial unity, and the witness of a life lived in evangelical simplicity and humility.”

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