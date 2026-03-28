Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper examines straits’ importance

March 28, 2026

L’Osservatore Romano devoted seven articles in its March 27 edition to the importance of straits.

The introductory front-page article referred to “the Strait of Hormuz, but not only [that strait]. From the nearby Bab el-Mandeb passage to the Asian Strait of Malacca, and extending to the Panama Canal and the icy waters of the Bering Strait, there are many transit routes that could become ‘bottlenecks’ for stability.”

The other articles:

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