Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper examines straits’ importance

March 28, 2026

L’Osservatore Romano devoted seven articles in its March 27 edition to the importance of straits.

The introductory front-page article referred to “the Strait of Hormuz, but not only [that strait]. From the nearby Bab el-Mandeb passage to the Asian Strait of Malacca, and extending to the Panama Canal and the icy waters of the Bering Strait, there are many transit routes that could become ‘bottlenecks’ for stability.”

The other articles:

 

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Sat28 March
Lent

Saturday of the Fifth Week of Lent

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The curtain is about to go up on the tumultuous events of Holy Week. This Mass reminds us of the meaning of those events. The plan to kill Jesus is approved and justified. It means the birth of a New Covenant, the New Testament. And in a sense we are there. —The Vatican II Weekday Missal The…

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