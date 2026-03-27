Catholic World News

Vatican Bank names new president

March 27, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Institute for the Works of Religion, colloquially known as the Vatican Bank, announced that François Pauly will succeed Jean-Baptiste Douville de Franssu as president of its Board of Superintendence.

Pauly has been chairman of Compagnie Financière La Luxembourgeoise, a private investment company, since 1995, and has served on numerous corporate boards, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi, president of the IOR’s Commission of Cardinals, praised de Franssu for his 12 years of work as the bank’s president.

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