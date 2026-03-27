Catholic World News

USCCB spokeswoman says ‘human dignity and national security are not in conflict’

March 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Atlantic

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting for an article subtitled “Trump’s second term has transformed the priorities of the American Catholic hierarchy,” the spokeswoman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops pushed back against the assertion that the bishops are treating immigration enforcement as “morally suspect by default.”

“The bishops have emphasized repeatedly that human dignity and national security are not in conflict,” said Chieko Noguchi, the USCCB’s executive director of public affairs. “Both are possible if people of good will work together.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri27 March
Lent

Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent

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It is one week before Good Friday. Today's Mass is a further reminder of how hatred against Christ escalated in those final days before Holy Week. Fridays of Lent have a special penitential quality. —The Vatican II Weekday Missal The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Rupert (d.…

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