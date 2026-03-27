Catholic World News

Persian Gulf bishop says Iran responded ‘legitimately’ to attacks by Israel, US

March 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop who leads the Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia said that the decision of Israel and the United States to begin the Iran war was “based on revenge” and that Iran responded “violently,” albeit “legitimately.”

Bishop Aldo Berardi, O.SS.T., whose territory covers Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, told AsiaNews that Israel and the United States “said they wanted to reach a deal, then they bombed and killed (Iran’s) political and religious leader (Ali Khamenei). People understand that (Iran) is now trying to defend itself.”

Bishop Berardi said that residents of the Persian Gulf states “are wondering why, despite the money spent on protection, bases, and weapons, we have been attacked so hard” by Iran.

“At first, it was thought that (the war) could be over in a week,” the prelate continued; he said that Iran responded “violently,” albeit “legitimately.”

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