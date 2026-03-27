Catholic World News

Portugal’s bishops, religious institutes conclude abuse compensation process

March 27, 2026

Portugal’s bishops and religious institutes announced the conclusion of their abuse compensation process.

“We recognize the gravity of the suffering experienced, so often carried in silence for years, we truly thank you for the testimony you have entrusted to us and we renew our request for forgiveness for all the harm caused,” the Portuguese Episcopal Conference and the Conference of Religious Institutes of Portugal said in a March 26 joint statement.

According to the statement, 95 requests for compensation were received, with payments of 1,609,650 euros ($1,854,639) made to 57 victims. Nine requests are in the final stage of the compensation process; one is awaiting a judgment of the Holy See. Other requests were rejected or deemed ineligible.

In 2023, an independent commission found 4,815 instances of alleged sexual abuse of minors in Catholic institutions since 1950. The number 4,815 was an extrapolation, and “that extrapolation was made on potential other victims mentioned by those victims who came forward,” the Associated Press reported at the time.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!