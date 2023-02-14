Catholic World News

Portuguese commission: 4,815 possible victims of abuse in Catholic institutions since 1950

February 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Less than six months before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Portugal for World Youth Day, an independent commission has found 4,815 instances of alleged sexual abuse of minors in Catholic institutions since 1950.



The number 4,815 is an extrapolation, and “that extrapolation was made on potential other victims mentioned by those victims who came forward,” the Associated Press reported.



The commission found that 77% of the alleged perpetrators were priests and that 53% of alleged victims were male. “The majority of the sexual abuses took place when the children were aged 10-14,” Reuters reported.

