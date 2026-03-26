Catholic World News

Pope Leo praises spiritual adoption of unborn children

March 26, 2026

At the conclusion of his March 25 general audience, Pope Leo praised the practice of spiritual adoption of unborn children.

“I extend my warmest greetings to the people of Poland,” the Pope said to Polish-speaking pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

“Today, the Day of the Sanctity of Life is being observed in Poland,” the Pope continued. “We are in great need of initiatives such as the Spiritual Adoption of a Conceived Child, which begins on this very day. In a time marked by the madness of war, it is vital to defend life from conception until its natural end.”

The Vatican did not include these words of the Pontiff in its English translation of his remarks.

The Central Center for the Promotion of Spiritual Adoption, headquartered at Jasna Góra in Częstochowa, explains that “spiritual adoption (prayer for children at risk of abortion) is a prayer for a child at risk of being killed in the womb. It lasts nine months and consists of praying one mystery of the Holy Rosary every day and a short prayer for the intention of the child and his parents.”

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