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The Church’s hierarchy is of divine institution, Pope emphasizes in audience on Vatican II

March 26, 2026

Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences on the Second Vatican Council and its documents, Pope Leo XIV emphasized on March 25 that the Church’s hierarchy is divinely instituted and not of human origin.

The audience (video), which took place in St. Peter’s Square, was the eleventh in the series and the fifth devoted to Lumen Gentium, the Dogmatic Constitution on the Church (1964). The audience was entitled “On the foundation of the Apostles: The Church in her hierarchical dimension.”

“The Catholic Church is founded on the Apostles, whom Christ appointed as the living pillars of His mystical Body, and possesses a hierarchical structure that works in the service of the unity, mission and sanctification of all her members,” Pope Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square, explaining:

This sacred Order is permanently founded on the Apostles (cf. Eph 2:20; Rev 21:14), as authoritative witnesses to the resurrection of Jesus (cf. Acts 1:22; 1 Cor 15:7) and sent by the Lord Himself on mission into the world (cf. Mk 16:15; Mt 28:19). Since the Apostles are called to faithfully preserve the Master’s salvific teaching (cf. 2 Tim 1:13–14), they hand on their ministry to men who, until Christ’s return, continue to sanctify, guide and instruct the Church “through their successors in pastoral office” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, no. 857).

“The Council teaches that the hierarchical structure is not a human construct, functional to the internal organization of the Church as a social body (cf. LG, 8), but a divine institution whose purpose is to perpetuate the mission given by Christ to the Apostles until the end of time,” the Pope continued. The Second Vatican Council “addresses the ministry conferred upon men endowed with sacra potestas, sacred power (cf. LG, 18) for service in the Church: it focuses in particular on the episcopate (LG, 18–27), then on the priesthood (LG, 28) and the diaconate (LG, 29) as degrees of the one sacrament of Holy Orders.”

“By the adjective ‘hierarchical,’ therefore, the Council intends to indicate the sacred origin of the apostolic ministry in the action of Jesus, the Good Shepherd, as well as its internal relationships,” the Pope added. “Dear sisters, dear brothers, let us pray to the Lord that He may send to His Church ministers who are ardent with evangelical charity, dedicated to the good of all the baptized, and courageous missionaries in every part of the world.”

Audiences in series “Vatican Council II through its Documents”

On Dei Verbum, the Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation (1965):

On Lumen Gentium, the Dogmatic Constitution on the Church (1964)

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