Catholic World News

Mothers’ Call representatives meet with Pontiff

March 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Women who belong to Mothers’ Call met with Pope Leo at his March 25 general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

“On the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord, and just a few days before Holy Week, we embrace Mary’s free ‘yes’ as an example to follow amidst the difficulties of everyday life—to defend all the families of the Middle East and to build a future of peace,” said Catherine Shomali and Hyam Tannous, one an Israeli Christian and the other a Palestinian Christian.

Shomali and Tannous were joined by 15 other women who belong to the organization, which has organized barefoot peace marches in 30 countries. Fifty Ukrainian mothers also met with the Pontiff.

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