Catholic World News

Conversions surge in Los Angeles

March 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Conversions are surging in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the most populous diocese in the United States.

8,598 converts are expected to be received into the Church there at Easter—up from 3,462 in 2023, 3,596 in 2024, and 5,587 in 2025.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu26 March
Lent

Thursday of the Fifth Week of Lent

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The weekday Masses towards the end of Lent are like a Passion Play. The Gospels, as one scene after the other, show the mounting hatred and growing tension. This is the “Abraham Mass,” telling of the inheritance received through Abraham. The Opening Prayer reminds us of our great inheritance received from Christ.…

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