Catholic World News

Conversions surge in Los Angeles

March 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Conversions are surging in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the most populous diocese in the United States.

8,598 converts are expected to be received into the Church there at Easter—up from 3,462 in 2023, 3,596 in 2024, and 5,587 in 2025.

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