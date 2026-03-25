Catholic World News

US Eastern Catholic bishops issue ‘cry for peace and justice’

March 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of a recent meeting, the Eastern Catholic bishops of the United States issued a “cry for peace and justice” on behalf of beleaguered Eastern Catholics in their native lands.

“We are anguished by the passion they are enduring on account of war, persecution, assault against human dignity, and violation of personal and religious liberty,” the bishops said.

Referring to “those victimized by escalating hostilities and autocratic rule, from India to the Middle East, from Ukraine to the Caucasus,” the bishops added:

What we are witnessing in our home communities could easily bring us to despair: churches bombed; clergy and faithful killed; innocent millions forced from their homes. Houses and apartments, hospitals, schools, and roads are destroyed, entire cities wiped out, children abducted. Hundreds of thousands slain, countless maimed, millions traumatized. Torment, rape, and massacre. The menace of genocide.



And yet, together with them, we do not lose hope! Instead, we find inspiration in those who are overcoming great hardships.

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